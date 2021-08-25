One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

According to the report the patient was a fully vaccinated Concho County man in his 90s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far 348 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 224 were residents of Tom Green County; 124 were residents of other counties.

The full statement is included below:

COVID-19 related deaths from March 11, 2020 until August 25, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 90s, Concho County: fully vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 348: 224 from Tom Green County and 124 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 90s, condado de Concho: completamente vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 348: 224 del condado de Tom Green y 124 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.