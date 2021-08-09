One new COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, August 9, 2021.

The statement lists the patient as a partially vaccinated man in his 80s from Terrell County. No other information about the patient is available.

The full statement is included below:

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County as of August 9, 2021. Deaths to-date: 327 Residents of Tom Green County: 209 Residents of other counties: 118
COVID-19 related deaths as of August 9, 2021. Source: The City of San Angelo

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 80s, Terrell County: partially vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 327: 209 from Tom Green County and 118 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 80s, condado de Terrell: parcialmente vacunado

