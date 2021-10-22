One man in custody after police chase turns into search in North San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers were all involved in search Friday afternoon that ended with a man taken into custody.

A witness who lived in the area where the man was eventually caught, called 911 to report seeing a man who fit the description of someone they were looking for.

The search started a couple of hours earlier, when police say, a Texas DPS Trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop near Grape Creek Road and Farm-to-Market 2105.

Officers eventually took the man into custody at a location on Fruitland Farm Court.

This is still an ongoing investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available

