SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after police responded to a shooting at the intersection of East 10th Street and Volney Street. This is an ongoing investigation, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Update 5:57PM: At 4:18 PM SAPD were dispatched to the 900 block of Volney St for reports of a shooting. Two male subjects were transported to the hospitals and their conditions is unknown at this time.