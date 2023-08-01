SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — A two-vehicle wreck on Glenna Street has sent one to the hospital after a mechanic pulled out to test drive a newly repaired vehicle.

According to officers on the scene, an employee with G&G that had just fixed a customers vehicle was pulling out of the parking lot to take it on a test drive but failed to yield the right of way. He was struck by a black Audi that was headed southbound on Glenna Street.

Both drivers were reported without injuries and a passenger in the black Audi was sent to the hospital to check on prior medical complications.

The G&G employee has been cited for failing to yield the right of way.