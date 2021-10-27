Elderly bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle at Bryant and 29th Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been transported to the hospital after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Bryant Boulevard and 29th Street, late Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021.

Police say an elderly bicyclist headed west on 29th Street failed to yield the right of way at a red light and was struck by oncoming traffic in the intersection.

According to police, the bicyclist was transported to Shannon Hospital with unknown injuries.

First responders at the scene of an accident involving a motorist and cyclist at Bryant and 29th Street

Traffic backed up on North Bryant Boulevard following a crash involving a cyclist and motorist.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.