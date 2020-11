One death and 235 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:20 P.M. November 12, 2020, there are 235 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 33 of those are PCR cases and 202 are antigen cases.

The Tom Green County Health Department also confirmed the death of one patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo earlier in the afternoon.

According to the release the patient was a woman in her 60s from Upton County.

So far, 103 patients have died from causes related to coronavirus infection in Tom Green County. 62 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 41 were residents of other counties.