One dead in Crockett County rollover

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — A single-vehicle rollover near Big Lake this morning ended in the death of a 30-year-old from Eagle Pass, according to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety today, Thursday, October 21, 2021.

State Troopers say John David Saucedo was driving south on State Highway 137 when he lost control of his 1996 Ford Explorer.

Troopers say Saucedo’s truck veered off of the highway and went into a “side skid” when he over-corrected. Saucedo was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.

Saucedo was pronounced dead by Dr. Joseph Sudolcan of Big Lake.