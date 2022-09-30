UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday.

According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.

“My thoughts, along with those of the entire Illinois State community, are with Adam’s family, colleagues, and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Kinzy stated.

The Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson said Peck was a wonderful person.

“Adam was a wonderful person, friend, and colleague to all of us,” Johnson said. “Our hearts are broken, but we face this together as a Redbird community.”

Counseling services are available for students on campus by calling (309) 438-3655. Faculty are encouraged to reach out to the employee assistance program.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A pedestrian struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening has died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, ISU Police and Normal Fire Department reported to a sidewalk area near South University Street for a bicycle-pedestrian crash. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

The pedestrian has since been identified as ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Adam E. Peck, 49.

Peck was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able to donate his organs to save lives of others.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff sent a joint press release Friday afternoon confirming the fatality.

An autopsy is pending. This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the ISU Police.