One Community USA opens fundraiser for families of fallen Concho County deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One Community USA has started a fundraiser for the families of the two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies killed Monday night, May 10, 2021, in Eden, Texas.

“One Community USA will accept donations for the Families of the Concho County Sheriff Deputies,” said a statement issued by One Community USA on Tuesday afternoon, “All donations are tax deductible and 100% percent will be sent to these families.”

To make a donation to the families of the fallen officers, visit the One Community USA donations page and select General Assistance under the Program Name selection.