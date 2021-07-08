One arrested in connection to San Angelo shooting that left two injured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 7, 2021, at 8:35 pm, Officers were dispatched to the Fairview Mobile Home Park (311 N Bell) in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene and located two males (age 34 and 31) that had been shot. Both males were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. They are both in stable condition.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle, a Blue 1980’s model GMC pickup, was relayed to Officers. The Anti-Crime Unit supervisor located the suspect vehicle leaving the area. The vehicle was stopped at the 800 block of Shiloh. Jason Lujan (31) was located inside the vehicle, and he was identified as the suspect. Lujan was arrested without incident for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He was booked into the Tom Green County Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation.