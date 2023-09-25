COLEMAN, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another individual and taking their life at an RV park in Coleman on Sept. 22.
The Coleman Police Department was dispatched to the Coleman RV Park off of U.S. Hwy 84 around 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Upon arrival, officers located 42-year-old James Slayton, deceased, with apparent gunshot wounds.
According to a press release from the police department, the murder suspect had fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Following their investigation, CPD was able to locate 30-year-old Seth Slayton from Ballinger and took him into custody without incident.
Seth was booked into the Coleman County jail for murder and has a bond set at $500,000.
Coleman PD shares that the Texas Rangers were called and are assisting in the investigation.