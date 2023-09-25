COLEMAN, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another individual and taking their life at an RV park in Coleman on Sept. 22.

Mugshot: Seth Slayton 9-22-23 Coleman County Sheriff’s Office

The Coleman Police Department was dispatched to the Coleman RV Park off of U.S. Hwy 84 around 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. Upon arrival, officers located 42-year-old James Slayton, deceased, with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from the police department, the murder suspect had fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Following their investigation, CPD was able to locate 30-year-old Seth Slayton from Ballinger and took him into custody without incident.

Seth was booked into the Coleman County jail for murder and has a bond set at $500,000.

Coleman PD shares that the Texas Rangers were called and are assisting in the investigation.