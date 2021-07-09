One additional death confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, TEXAS (KLST/KSAN) — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed an additional death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

According to the release, the patient was a woman in her 60s from out-of-state. No other information about the patient is available.

The full statement is included below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, out of state

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 316: 201 from Tom Green County and 115 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60s, fuera del estado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 316: 201 del condado de Tom Green y 115 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.