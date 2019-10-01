Olga Carrillo of Brady, Texas named Nurse Aide of the Year for Region 2 by the Texas Health Care Association

The following is a press release from the Texas Health Care Association.

AUSTIN, Texas – “Brady’s Olga Carrillo is the Texas Health Care Association’s Certified Nurse Aide of the Year for Region 2, which includes West Texas.

Carrillo is a certified nurse aide at Brady West Rehab and Nursing. She was nominated by her co-workers and selected by a panel of long term care clinicians from across Texas.

Carrillo has worked as a CNA for 54 years, with no sign of burnout, and often outworks aides 30 years her junior. What keeps her going is her love of her residents and her desire to serve. Many residents have known and trusted her for years before entering the facility.

Once Carrillo traveled on her day off to stay with a resident having a procedure out of town because she could not bear to think of that resident going through the experience alone. She believes CNAs are the “backbone of nursing,” and strives to prove it every day.

Carrillo has been active in her facility’s Quality Assurance Performance Improvement program, helping reduce antipsychotic drug use, pressure ulcers and falls, and improve other quality measures. She also helps orient new staff and has participated in the facility’s infection control program.

Carrillo was recently recognized as one of 10 Certified Nurse Aides of the Year representing geographic regions in the state during the Texas Health Care Association’s Annual Convention and Trade Show in Dallas.

“Certified nurse assistants like Olga are vital for quality long term care,” said Kevin Warren, president and chief executive officer of THCA. “They do a tough job with skill, with compassion, and with a smile. Residents, families and co-workers know they can trust them. This award recognizes Olga for the difference she makes in people’s lives every day.””