Oldest car at Cadillac Ranch torched by vandals

Amarillo, TX — The oldest car at Cadillac Ranch was set on fire over the weekend.

Both the Department of Public Safety and the Potter County Fire Department responded to a call that came in at about 2:12 a.m on Sunday, September 8, 2019. The fire was put out and no arrests were made.

According to the Cadillac Ranch’s facebook page the structural integrity of the Cadillac is still sound.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (806) 379-2900 .