Oil Tank Battery crashes into Bell Street Overpass













SAN ANGELO, Texas – A driver towing an oil tank battery was traveling eastbound on Houston Harte when the driver misjudged the height of the tank battery and the clearing of the overpass and crashed into the Bell Street Bridge.

Due to the crash, oil has spilled onto the roadway and road crews are working to cleanup the oil spill.

The condition of the bridge due to the crash is unknown at this time.

Traffic on Houston Harte eastbound is currently being reduced down to one lane and diverted off at the Bell Street Exit.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.