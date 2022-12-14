COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom took the stage on the Season 22 finale of “The Voice” nearly one year to the date of winning the competition.

On Tuesday, siblings Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty sang “One More Christmas” as a way to honor their father who died shortly after they clinched “The Voice” crown last year. The song is from the group’s new Christmas album of the same name, which was announced in November on social media.

“At long last we have NEW MUSIC for you beautiful & faithful people!!,” the post read. “We are so proud of ‘One More Christmas’ – we can’t wait to see how these tunes find their way into your special holiday traditions. Out on 11/11✨”

A follow-up social media post included additional details about the recordings.

“Our new EP, One More Christmas is finally released TO THE WORLD!!,” the group wrote. “We poured our hearts and souls into this magical album. Listen to 4 well-known standards and 4 original songs 🎄 We hope you love this brand new Christmas classic as much as we do! 💫”

Last January on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the three shared the extraordinary experience of celebrating their “Voice” victory with their father who was battling cancer at the time.

“Oh yeah, I mean, not even 24 hours after we won ‘The Voice’ on that stage, we got to be in the hospital room with our dad, all of our family together and that was very, like, surreal, just to share that moment with them,” Bekah told DeGeneres.

In February, they revealed the death of their father, Chris Liechty, in an emotional Instagram post that featured two throwback photos and a touching statement.

“Everywhere we go, Dad will have a front row seat,” the post read in part. “When the magic happens, he’s there. When we break down in the green room, he’s there. We are not leaving him behind, we are taking him with us. It is an honor to carry on his legacy.”

The Pettisville, Ohio natives have had a busy year, touring around the country non-stop except for a short break due to COVID-19, which canceled some performances in Ohio. They performed “America the Beautiful” at this year’s Indianapolis 500, and in October, they made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Currently, they are opening for Pentatonix on the a cappella group’s “A Christmas Spectacular” tour.

Girl Named Tom made history on Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021 as the first group to ever win the competition.