FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County and the FAA are investigating as small plane collision that resulted in at least one fatality in Fulshear Tuesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety for the Southeast Texas Region responded to the location near Brazos River, where the plane crashed.

@TxDPSSoutheast is responding to a fatal plane crash in Fort Bend County.



The crash occurred near Fulshear.



The FAA has been notified and is responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/7rLCzAIoFN — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 21, 2021

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Chad Norvell took to Twitter to report that the small plane collided with a paraglider near Weston Lakes.

A small plane struck a paraglider near Weston Lakes. There is a deceased individual in a yard in WL related to the collision. There is no danger to the community. @TxDPSSoutheast will be primary POC for the investigation. — Constable Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) December 21, 2021

