Officer involved shooting near Mercedes Avenue and Arden Road

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Just around 4:30 P.M. today, officers were called to a shooting incident which involved an officer and a suspect in a GMC SUV. The suspect has not been identified at this time and details are emerging slowly. At this time, there is no threat to the public.

Arden Road is closed from Mercedes Avenue to Hunter’s Glen Road until further notice.

The suspect or suspects involved in the shooting led officers down Arden Road where they fled the vehicle near Mercedes Avenue. There were reports of gun fire once the suspect was on foot, but we are not able to confirm whether it was from the suspect or officer at this time. The information gathered has been from witness reports. The DPS and Texas Rangers have assumed the investigation.

