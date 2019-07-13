Off Roads: Texas Desert Racing this weekend

The Texas Desert Racing Association is hosting the “Texana 180: Race to Midnight” racing event this weekend at the Texana Ranch near Blackwell, Texas.

Racers of all types — from modified Polaris Razors to “trophy cars” costing over a half-million dollars — are competing in the event that is open to the public.

Race coordinator Trey Palreio said the event attracted 40 entries along with 400 people to the ranch for the event. “The race is very family-friendly. People bring the RVs and hang out with the pit crews and enjoy the ranch and the friendliness of the racing community.”

Time trials were held Friday evening — the races will be conducted all day Saturday up to and past midnight. Palreio mentioned “the race track had to be shorted a few miles due to all of the recent rains. These vehicles perform best in dry, desert-type climates, they are not meant to go through mud. The streams and water collected on the ranch forced us to modify the track layout for everyone’s safety and enjoyment.”

The vehicles average 40-55 miles-per-hour, but can reach speeds exceeding 115 mph in straightaway areas, said Palreio. “The trophy-class vehicles are built for speed and rough roads and can reach those top speeds in a very short time. All of the racers adhere to track etiquette and safety rules of the track for a safe race.”

Volunteers monitor the track at various way points for vehicles that have become damaged or disabled in some way. Radio communications between the volunteers and race organizers are key to conducting the race safely.

“Our Facebook page is Texas Desert Racing,” Palreio offered. “That’s the best way to keep up with events and this weekend’s race. We hope to have some live feeds, possibly with drone footage posted throughout the event.”

IF YOU GO

Texana 180 Race

Hosted by the Texas Desert Racing Association

July 12-14, 2019

Texana Ranch

2191 Ross Rd., Blackwell, Texas 79506

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/523347691495132/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TexasDesertRacingAssociation/