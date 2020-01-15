Off-duty Secret Service employee fatally shot ‘aggressive’ dog in New York

Washington (CNN)- An off-duty United States Secret Service employee shot and killed a dog in Brooklyn, New York, Monday night, law enforcement sources told CNN.

A United States Secret Service spokesperson described the dog as “unrestrained and aggressive” but declined to provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation. A law enforcement source told CNN that the dog was wearing a leash but was unsecured from its owner who was not present.

A New York Police Department spokeswoman, Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell, told The New York Times that the employee, described as an agent, fired one shot after the dog “charged at him.”

In response to an inquiry about the incident, the New York Police Department confirmed to CNN that it responded to a report of shots fired on Caton Place around 9:45 p.m. ET but declined to comment further.

Walker Blankinship, 51, the manager of Kensington Stables, said he was outside the nearby stables when he heard a gunshot.

“There were three people across the street,” Blankinship told CNN.

“One person was cursing and saying ‘I can’t believe you (expletive) let it off,'” he said.

He didn’t realize there was a dog involved until emergency vehicles arrived and he saw personnel move the animal, covered up by a sheet, into one of the vehicles, Blankinship said.

CNN’s Giulia McDonnell contributed to this report.