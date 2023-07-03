SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to Bassmaster, O.H. Ivie has been ranked America’s number one bass fishing lake for 2023.

This marks O.H. Ivies’ second year as the best bass lake in the Central Region but for the first time in its history that it also was ranked the best lake in the nation. As of April, 38 of the 214 total bass that entered in this year’s Toyota ShareLunker program were caught there and 15 of those were in Legacy class (weighed more than 13 pounds).

The biggest catch in O.H. Ivie, according to Bassmaster, was a 17.03 pounds catch by Jason Conn of Anna, Texas, on February 10 — a Top 10 catch in state history. Another 14 Elite Class bass (at least 10 pounds) were among the heaviest catches on Ivie in early 2023.

On June 30, another record was officially broken by Lea Anne P who caught the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in the women’s category for her line class.