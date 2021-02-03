Noticing more emergency vehicles in town? Here’s why.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Starting on February 1, 2021, a new City Ordinance went into effect.

The new ordinance is something Mason Matthews with the San Angelo Fire Department calls a “win, win.” SAFD offered this report to City Council on December 15, 2020.

Matthews explains that four companies are now be permitted to service the City of San Angelo with non-emergency transfers. This means that residents who need to utilize this method of transportation will have more options to choose from.

“Usually the transfers are set up by the facility,” Matthews said.

For example, if a person in a nursing home needs to be taken to a doctor’s appointment or taken to a facility with specialized medical capabilities, one of these four companies can transport that individual. Another instance would include taking a person who is bed-ridden from one hospital location to another.

Previously, the San Angelo Fire Department would handle these transfers. Now, SAFD staff, which includes all firefighters who are all also EMS certified, can focus solely on responding to 911 calls.

“That’s why we have a job. That’s our sole purpose as the fire department is to provide 911 coverage and respond to emergencies,” Matthews said.

According to Matthews, SAFD responses have been going up each year by 400 to 600 calls.

Something he wanted to make clear is that 911 is for emergencies. If you have an emergency call 911 only.

While the new vehicles residents may see around the area are staffed with medical personnel, residents should not call the numbers on the side of these vehicles if they have an emergency. These vehicles are only to be used for non-emergency transfers.

Matthews also says that by offering residents four options of medical transport companies, the residents will benefit from having competitive prices and more availability. He also says the residents will be able to do their own scheduling for their transports as opposed to previously having to wait for openings.

Another perk of adding the four service companies include job creation and more opportunities for people looking for careers in healthcare.

For more information and to get the contact information for the four companies, call Mason Matthews at 325-657-4355.

