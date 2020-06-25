Northside ISD will name new middle school after former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, presides over the Texas House on the first day of a special session of the 86th Legislature at the Texas Capitol on July 18, 2017. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Northside ISD’s newest middle school will soon bear the name of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.

The district’s board of trustees voted this week to name its new middle school Straus Middle School.

Straus is the longest-serving Republican Speaker in Texas history, serving as the presiding officer of the lower chamber from 2009-19.

During his tenure, the San Antonio Republican long-emphasized a commitment to public education.

“I am deeply honored by this and want to thank the Northside ISD Board of Trustees,” Straus tweeted. “Nothing matters more to our future than great public schools.”

According to Northside ISD, which is located in San Antonio, Straus Middle School opens in 2021 and will be the district’s 21st middle school.