Non-profit organization, ‘Student Icons’ makes sensory blankets for hospice patients

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Student Icons, a fashion and sewing organization held a charity sewing class yesterday for a good cause.

The event was held at Stephens Central Library, where community members who showed up, learned how to use a sewing machine while making sensory blankets for Dementia and Alzheimer’s patients at envoy hospice hospital.

Founder of Student Icons, Uniquka Christian shares how she wanted to get the community involved.

“We had so much fabric donated to us, a local fabric store here in town, Quilting Quarters donated a ton of fleece for us to make these blankets. We did it once in Dallas, and I thought why not do it here? I live in San Angelo maybe there will be some people in the community that want to come out and help make blankets and donate,” said Christian.

And volunteers like Kandi were excited to be able to help others through a kind gesture.

“It’s such a good feeling to know that you are going to be able to impact someone life and it might be a small way but it will mean a lot to them to have something comforting there for them, and know someone cares, they did this labor of love for you,” said volunteer Kandi Marro.

Student icons, also teaches kids and teens the life skill of sewing and even gives them an opportunity to showcase their work in local fashion shows.