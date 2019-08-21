Breaking News
Texas Forest Service responds to fire at Rocking Chair Ranch

Noelke fire in Irion County at 10% containment

SAN ANGELO, TX – Responders were notified early in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 20 of a large grass fire in Irion County. Now known as the Noelke Fire for the property it sits on, the fire was difficult to get to.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service P.I.O. Weldon Dent, roughly 1,000 acres were consumed placing three homes at risk. Those structures were not lost, and as of 6p.m. the fire is 10% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service, Dove Creek VFD, Irion County Sheriff and others responded with personnel, heavy equipment and aircraft. Notably, a large fire retardant plane came in from an Austin base.

This is still a developing situation and we will bring updated information once it becomes available.

