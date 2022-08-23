SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Samantha Mixie Soto, 16, was reported to the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office department as a runaway juvenile.

Since then, the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office has attempted to locate Soto and return her to her parents. Soto was last seen with her boyfriend, Bradley Mathis,19, at his residence around the 1600 block of San Carlos Street in Sweetwater.

(left) Samantha Mixie Soto, (right) Bradley Mathis

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Samantha or Bradley, please contact the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 235-5471. If you are wanting to remain anonymous, please contact the Nolan County Crimestoppers on their P3 app or call (325) 235-8477.

Anyone who attempts to hide or hinders law enforcement attempts to locate Samantha or Bradley could face criminal charges.