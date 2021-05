SAN ANGELO, Texas —

San Angelo school district administrators announced today there will be no virtual classes for San Angelo ISD students for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Texas Education Agency has not approved school districts for virtual instruction as a replacement for in-person attendance. SAISD does not plan to offer virtual instruction through the Virtual Learning Academy for students in the 2021-2022 school year.

Students will be returning to campuses in August.