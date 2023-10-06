KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Firefighters got to see “flame-broiled” take on a whole new meaning.

Crews extinguished flames at a Burger King located in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop just after 7p.m. Thursday. Units were dispatched to a call of flames coming from the roof and arrived on scene within three minutes. There were no injuries to any one inside, nor the firefighters.

The City of Killeen says the first team arrived and reported smoke and fire coming from the roof and started an interior investigation. Crews determined the fire was contained to the ventilation system from the kitchen cooking equipment. The business suppression system put out some of the fire, but a hose line had to be extended to the roof for complete extinguishment.

The fire was brought under control quickly. There was extensive damage to the kitchen ventilation system, suppression system and cooking equipment.

The City says that the Burger King will remain closed until all of those repairs can be completed. Extensive cleanup will also be required, but the structure itself was not damaged by fire.

The cause of the fire is improper cleaning of kitchen ventilation equipment. Power had to be restored to the building.

According to the City, the initial response included three fire truck engines, one tower ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, one ambulance, two Battalion Chiefs, two EMS Captains and the Killeen Building Inspector.