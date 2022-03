SAN ANGELO, TX. — No. 13 Angelo State split with No. 1 UT Tyler Saturday afternoon, a 3-2 victory in game one, and a 7-2 loss in game two.

The game one victory, was the first time since March of 2015 that saw the Belles come out on top against the nation’s top-ranked team.

The Belles are back in action Sunday afternoon at Mayer Field when they host No. 21 Texas A&M Commerce.