Nextlink donates to Meals for the Elderly

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Nextlink, local internet provider, participating in a Giving back campaign has blessed Meals for the Elderly today.

Nextlink commercial account executive, Katy Keenie says, ” We are here today donating 13 hundred pounds of food for Meals for the Elderly. We also gave a monetary thousand dollar check for the organization to help out. Just some extra cash for whatever they need to make the organization better here.”

Giving back to the communities the company serves was a belief that former president and founder, Daniel Gilbert implemented at the start of the company.

“When we go into an area we look for non-profit organizations that cover a really large area and do a great job. So we look at those things when we go to look for an organization and then we help them the best that we can.”

Nextlink staff members will also participate by contributing items or funds to give to the charitable organizations in hopes to give back as much as they can.