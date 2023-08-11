SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The City of San Angelo has announced its next list of roads that are slated for sealcoating.

The sealcoating will begin on Monday, Aug. 14, and last until Friday, Aug. 18. Crews will be working on the project from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. All two-lane roads will be closed to one lane during the sealcoating process.

According to the City, the following roads will be worked on at this time:

A&M Circle from S. A&M Avenue to Cul-De-Sac

from S. A&M Avenue to Cul-De-Sac Austin Street from W. Avenue N To Knickerbocker Road

from W. Avenue N To Knickerbocker Road Baylor Avenue from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue

from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue Cambridge Street from Harvard Avenue To Princeton Avenue

from Harvard Avenue To Princeton Avenue Culver Avenue from S. Johnson Street To Baylor Avenue

from S. Johnson Street To Baylor Avenue Ener-Tel Way

Harvard Avenue from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue

from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue Jack Street from Austin Street to Cul-De-Sac

from Austin Street to Cul-De-Sac La Cruz Street from W. Avenue P to Knickerbocker Road

from W. Avenue P to Knickerbocker Road Lighthouse Way from Austin Street to Vaughn Street

from Austin Street to Vaughn Street Old Knickerbocker Road from S. Bryant to W. Avenue P

from S. Bryant to W. Avenue P Princeton Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Cul-De-Sac

from S. Johnson Street to Cul-De-Sac Rice Avenue from Cambridge Street to Sul Ross Street

from Cambridge Street to Sul Ross Street Rosemont Drive from Shamrock Drive to Dena Drive

from Shamrock Drive to Dena Drive S. A&M Avenue from Sul Ross Street to S. Johnson Street

from Sul Ross Street to S. Johnson Street S. Jackson Street from Knickerbocker Road to W. Avenue N

from Knickerbocker Road to W. Avenue N S. Johnson Street from N. Johnson Street and W. Harris Avenue to Knickerbocker Road

from N. Johnson Street and W. Harris Avenue to Knickerbocker Road SMU Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Princeton Avenue

from S. Johnson Street to Princeton Avenue TCU Avenue from Harvard Avenue to Cambridge Street

from Harvard Avenue to Cambridge Street University Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Sul Ross Street

from S. Johnson Street to Sul Ross Street University Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Phil George Drive

from S. Johnson Street to Phil George Drive Vaughn Street from Lighthouse Way to Jack Street

from Lighthouse Way to Jack Street Western Court from Knickerbocker Road to Cul-De-Sac

from Knickerbocker Road to Cul-De-Sac Yale Avenue from Sul Ross Street to Cambridge Street

from Sul Ross Street to Cambridge Street W. Avenue J from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street

from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street W. Avenue L from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street

from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street W. Avenue N from Sherwood Way to S. Bryant Boulevard