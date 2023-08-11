SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The City of San Angelo has announced its next list of roads that are slated for sealcoating.
The sealcoating will begin on Monday, Aug. 14, and last until Friday, Aug. 18. Crews will be working on the project from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. All two-lane roads will be closed to one lane during the sealcoating process.
According to the City, the following roads will be worked on at this time:
- A&M Circle from S. A&M Avenue to Cul-De-Sac
- Austin Street from W. Avenue N To Knickerbocker Road
- Baylor Avenue from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue
- Cambridge Street from Harvard Avenue To Princeton Avenue
- Culver Avenue from S. Johnson Street To Baylor Avenue
- Ener-Tel Way
- Harvard Avenue from S. Johnson Street to S. A&M Avenue
- Jack Street from Austin Street to Cul-De-Sac
- La Cruz Street from W. Avenue P to Knickerbocker Road
- Lighthouse Way from Austin Street to Vaughn Street
- Old Knickerbocker Road from S. Bryant to W. Avenue P
- Princeton Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Cul-De-Sac
- Rice Avenue from Cambridge Street to Sul Ross Street
- Rosemont Drive from Shamrock Drive to Dena Drive
- S. A&M Avenue from Sul Ross Street to S. Johnson Street
- S. Jackson Street from Knickerbocker Road to W. Avenue N
- S. Johnson Street from N. Johnson Street and W. Harris Avenue to Knickerbocker Road
- SMU Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Princeton Avenue
- TCU Avenue from Harvard Avenue to Cambridge Street
- University Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Sul Ross Street
- University Avenue from S. Johnson Street to Phil George Drive
- Vaughn Street from Lighthouse Way to Jack Street
- Western Court from Knickerbocker Road to Cul-De-Sac
- Yale Avenue from Sul Ross Street to Cambridge Street
- W. Avenue J from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street
- W. Avenue L from S. Bryant Boulevard to S. Taylor Street
- W. Avenue N from Sherwood Way to S. Bryant Boulevard