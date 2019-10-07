Next cold front set to bring coolest weather of the season

After our first taste of fall and temperatures remaining below average for the first time since August 28th, the strongest cold front of the season is set to move through on Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through Friday afternoon as the cold front continues to dig southward. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.

Next Cold Front

This cold front will drop temperatures by nearly 30 degrees, comparing Thursdays afternoon highs to Fridays afternoon afternoon highs. Highs on Friday are only expected to stay in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday morning. You’ll have to dust off your jackets and sweaters.