Young rodeo competitors take part in “Special Edition Stock Show & Rodeo”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Young rodeo competitors took part in a special “Stock show & Rodeo” at Foster Communications Coliseum today.

Every year during the three weeks the rodeo is in town, special needs children get the chance to see what it’s like to show farm animals and compete in a rodeo.

The “Special Edition Stock Show & Rodeo” is now an 8 year tradition to give children from the ages of 5-19 a chance to join the fun.

Area 4-H and FFA students helped with today’s event that included a sheep and goat show, and a chance to “compete” in their own versions of barrel racing, tie-down roping and bull riding.

“I see a lot of kids faces and it’s so cool to see their faces light up. It’s so sweet and it melts my heart every time to see their face light up when they see something they’re totally interested in. This is an opportunity to get them involved,” said Macy Lange, who helps with the event every year.

The “Special Edition Stock Show & Rodeo” has been a part of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo for the last 8 years.