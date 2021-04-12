YMCA 31st annual David Hodges memorial golf tournament

SAN ANGELO, Texas - This is the 18th year of the San Angelo rodeo parade and after 7 days of riding, they have arrived at their final destination: fort concho. This event is special to both the community and riders because of it's historical significance.

Alfredo Martinez, trail boss, says, "This is what our ancestors did to come to the stock show and rodeo. the little towns around get together in families in a wagon and it'll take a day's ride or whatever to get to town to sell their goods or enjoy the fair."

More on the rodeo parade in the video above.