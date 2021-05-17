WTRC Stribling Art Extravaganza

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Covid forced many events in the concho valley to be canceled, postponed, or changed. This is no different for West Texas Rehab Center’s Stribling Art Extravaganza, but this year they’re extending the submission deadline and holding a virtual art show, along with the in-person event to make up for it.



West Texas Rehab Center is hosting its 22nd annual Stribling Art Extravaganza — the show will display work by artists in the concho valley area, benefiting west texas rehab center, local artists, and the community.

WTRC Director of Donor Relations, Berkeley Puckitt says, “Portions and raised will actually come back to west texas rehab center artists serve our patients and our mission is just to serve everybody regardless of their financial circumstance. And so that’s the whole point of this fundraiser is to be able to raise money for the west texas rehab center. So we actually have a split with the artist, so they receive a portion of the proceeds of their art, and then we receive a portion as well.”

