While Covid-19 caused many small businesses to struggle, Cooper’s BBQ continues a family legacy serving the community

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Shannon Health has partnered with Encompass Health to build and open the Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital in affiliation with Encompass Health.

The new facility will officially begin taking patients on March 29 and "will serve patients recovering from debilitation conditions such as strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, complex orthopedic conditions, and cardiac and pulmonary conditions," according to the center. C-E-O, Tracie Watniks, explained that the Encompass Health facilities have allowed approximately 80% of patients to return home after they graduate from their rehabilitation program.

Shannon Medical Center C-E-O, Shane Plymell, says this partnership is more beneficial for the community than the previous rehab center because it accommodates 40 people, compared to the St. John's location that had space for only 14.