What to keep in mind if you’re setting off your own fireworks this 4th of July

While Tom Green County is currently under a burn ban, setting off fireworks is still allowed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Tom Green County is currently under a burn ban, setting off fireworks is still allowed outside the city limits.

If you are planning to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks, there are a few things to keep in mind. Precinct 3 County Commissioner Rick Bacon said you should be aware that Tom Green County is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

“We want to encourage everyone to realize what the conditions are and how dry things are,” said Bacon, “You need a clear, open field. It’s a good idea to have a fire extinguisher or water nearby. as dry as it is, it won’t take much to ignite something.”

Using fireworks within 5,000 feet of and inside the San Angelo city limits could result in Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000. Bacon also said it’s illegal to shoot fireworks in county right of ways and state roadways.

“You have to be outside the city limits. As long as you’re on your own property that’s your prerogative. That’s your right as a citizen,” explained Bacon.

Bacon said if you are shooting your own fireworks, remember to take responsibility and clean up any trash when finished.

“If you’re shooting fireworks from your yard, remember there’s going to be debris that’s going to be released and it falls into your neighbors yard a lot of times. The main thing is to just be careful and considerate of each other,” continued Bacon.