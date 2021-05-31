SAN ANGELO, Texas – In San Angelo family, friends, and fellow soldiers of fallen military heroes have joined together this Memorial Day. They’re expressing what memorial day means to them.
Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the civil war and didn’t become a federal holiday until 1971. Many see it as a day off from work or a day that kicks off the beginning of Summer, but the true purpose of this day is to honor and remember the over one million men and women who lost their lives serving the United States.
Ellison H. Weldon, a Vietnam veteran, says he never forgets his partners in the army; especially those who lost their lives. Weldon said, “I remember all of the people we’ve lost, all of the troops we’ve lost. I’m thankful for those who have served in all the wars from World War I on to… I spent most of my time in Korea so that hits me close.”
What Memorial Day means to San Angelo
