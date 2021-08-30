West Texas Rehab Center restored after flood

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – During the winter storm in February, water leaks caused major damage to San Angelo’s West Texas Rehab Center building and equipment.

Close to a foot and a half of water in the building damaged tens of thousands of dollars in audiology equipment.

West Texas Rehab Center Audiology Unit’s Angela Middlebrooks explains, “We actually ended up, I would say, replacing probably about a third of our equipment, maybe half, so that we could be a functioning clinic again.”

While in a temporary facility, certain populations like pediatric patients were unable to get the same care due to unavailable equipment but West Texas Rehab Center has recently returned to the renovated building where patients get to experience the new facility’s advanced equipment.

Six months later, repairs are almost completed and the West Texas Rehab Center’s Audiology Department is once again open for patients.