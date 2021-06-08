West Texas Rehab Center holds 44th annual camp for child patients

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – West Texas Rehab Center has a mission to improve the quality of life of those we serve regardless of financial circumstance. They offer resources and programs such as outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, orthotics, prosthetics, and hospice care.



Over Summer vacation they’re reaching their child patients in an extra special way by giving them a Summer camp completely free to them. This camp offers swimming, fishing, and horseback riding. One camper, 11-year-old Sidney Meeks, says all of these activities add to his physical therapy as well as meet new friends and have fun. Meeks says, “with the horses for balancing, swimming for reflexes, and fishing for coordination I think… And also they add fun!”



West Texas Rehab Center’s Director of Marketing, Suzanne Click, explains what makes this year so special. She says “This is camp… This is West Texas Rehab Center’s day camp. And we’re super excited. This makes the 44th year we have held this camp and this year is extra special because we’re coming off of covid and we have to cancel camp last year.” SHe also says that this is the first time the camp is completely run by West Texas Rehab Center after the land was deeded over to the center to continue running the camp.