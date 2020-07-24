West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind adds PPE to list of available products

For 57 years, the nonprofit has created jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Employees at West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind are now packaging face shields and face masks to sell to private companies and the State of Texas.

“We seal them, we label them and then we pack them in these boxes,” said Julia Medrano as she packaged face shields while at work.

Julia Medrano has been working at West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind for 3 years. She’s one of about 40 visually-impaired workers at the San Angelo location who packages products sold to the government and local communities. Recently, the nonprofit has added Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to its list of available products.

“One of the customers we have is the State of Texas. One thing we’ve added recently for the state to buy are face shields and face masks like the one I’m wearing,” said Joshua Glaze, Lighthouse Office Supply Manager.

For 57 years, the nonprofit has created jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired.

“I moved from Odessa to come and work over here,” explained Medrano.

According to Glaze, the employees contribute to the community with their work every single day and the new PPE products being produced just add to their sense of purpose, especially during times like these.

“For us to be a part of that and for the blind community to contribute to the cause is extraordinary,” added Glaze.

“It’s good because we’re helping a lot of people,” said Medrano.

The nonprofit also has a storefront where you can find these products as well as other items like hand sanitizer and office supplies.

