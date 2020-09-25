Voter registration certificates explained

The deadline to register to vote for the November election is October 5, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The deadline to register to vote for the November presidential election is approaching.

“Wherever a voter wants to vote, they need to be registered at that location. They need to be able to provide an address in that county,” said Tom Green County Elections Administrator, Vona Hudson.

The deadline to register to vote for the November presidential election is October 5, 2020. Voters can register in person at the county elections office (in the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building, located at 113 W. Beauregard Ave.) or by mail. A blank voter registration application can be downloaded here. The application cannot be turned in personally by anyone but the voter, a parent, child, or spouse.

“Then we do our data entry and it goes to the state, runs for checks and balances. When we get it back, we’ll send them a voter registration certificate. They may also receive a letter requesting additional information or a follow up because something is not quite matching,” explained Hudson.

Voters receive their registration certificate by mail in the form of an orange and white card. It contains the voter’s name and address, precinct number, and the districts they are eligible to vote on.

According to Hudson, voters do not need their voter registration certificate to cast their vote though they must present a photo ID.

The list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than 4 years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

“It does sometimes help them be able to look them up a little bit faster if they have that than if they’re trying to just use their license,” added Hudson.

If a voter needs to update their information, they are able to do so by contacting the elections office, correcting the information directly on their voter registration certificate and mailing it to the office, or by clicking here.

“Let’s say someone’s gotten married or has moved within the county, they can change that as well the ways you would get registered. If they have their voter registration certificate, they can turn it over and indicate the change on the bottom left hand side, and sign the bottom right hand side and send that to us, we can make that change from there,” said Hudson.