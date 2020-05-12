Vitalant hosts first blood drive since COVID-19 outbreak

Now that the state has loosened surgery restrictions, the need for blood donations is increasing

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Vitalant Blood Services hosted the first blood drive Tuesday since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are doing a mobile blood drive today. This is the first one we’ve done since COVID-19 hit,” said Linda Grace, Donor Recruitment Supervisor for Vitalant in San Angelo.

The local blood bank, Vitalant Blood Services, hosted its first blood drive on Tuesday at Community Medical Center since having to cancel a number of these due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Grace, donors should not be afraid to donate during now. In addition to FDA-mandated testing of all blood components donated, Vitalant is following social distancing guidelines and rigorous safety and disinfection protocols at its blood drives and donation centers.

“We are checking temperatures of everyone entering for the blood drives. We require all of our donors to wear masks and our staff is wearing masks,” added Grace.

Now that the state has loosened surgery restrictions, Grace says the need for blood donations is increasing.

“Mobile blood drives are important to the local blood supply because 2/3 pints of blood are donated during blood drives. The need for blood is going up again due to the fact that elective surgeries are starting to go up. The need is there,” explained Grace.

To minimize contact with others, Blood donors are encouraged to schedule appointments for donations online at vitalant.org .

“The only place blood and blood products can come from if people need it is from volunteer blood donors,” said Grace.