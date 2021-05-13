Virtual learning in the Concho Valley during the Covid-19 pandemic

News Connection

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the past year the Covid-19 pandemic forced students to quickly transition to online learning. Now, many have returned back to in-person learning while others have chosen to continue working from home. However, some students that have returned to school found it easier to cater their learning to the way they work best.

Wes Richardson, a Masters student says, “When you know on sunday.What you have to do for the entire week, you have all week to do it. That’s a lot easier because with that i could put, i can make quality, instead of… like… quantity.”

However there were some challenges onlione students faced. To hear more testimonials from Concho Valley students, click on the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.