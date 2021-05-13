Virtual learning in the Concho Valley during the Covid-19 pandemic

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the past year the Covid-19 pandemic forced students to quickly transition to online learning. Now, many have returned back to in-person learning while others have chosen to continue working from home. However, some students that have returned to school found it easier to cater their learning to the way they work best.

Wes Richardson, a Masters student says, “When you know on sunday.What you have to do for the entire week, you have all week to do it. That’s a lot easier because with that i could put, i can make quality, instead of… like… quantity.”



However there were some challenges onlione students faced. To hear more testimonials from Concho Valley students, click on the video above.