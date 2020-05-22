United Way of the Concho Valley receives government funding to help emergency food and shelter agencies

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program money was granted by FEMA in two phases

The United Way of the Concho Valley received $84,248 in government funding to ease the burden on local health and human service agencies that provide emergency food and shelter.

“This can go towards buying hotel and motel rooms, it can go to the regional food bank, it can go to food pantries, and it can go to supplies and equipment that are serving these individuals during this time,” said Aspen Robert, Community Impact & Marketing Associate for the United Way of the Concho Valley.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program money was granted by FEMA in two phases. The first (Phase 37) was based on the rate of unemployment and poverty in the area, and provided $34,731. The next phase (Phase CARES) was to ease the burden COVID-19 has placed on these agencies, and provided $49,517.

Robert said agencies seeking funding should submit an application to the United Way by May 28th at 10:00a.m. Agencies can do this by calling 325-949-3716, or emailing Aspen Robert at aspen@uwcv.org.

“The applications are due next Thursday, May 28th at 10:00a.m. It’s short notice but we want to make sure we get these to people as soon as possible,” explained Robert.

Over the past two months, the United Way of the Concho Valley has donated funds to the San Angelo Area Foundation, provided gift cards for furloughed medical workers, helped create blessing boxes for the community and served as a hub for individuals looking for resources.

“Many agencies have reached out and it’s very needed in this community, obviously, just by the situations we’re going through,” added Robert.

The United Way of the Concho Valley’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another. Currently, they serve 14 counties in the area. For more information on the United Way of the Concho Valley, click here.