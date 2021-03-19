TxDOT drive safe campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, pedestrian deaths continue to rise in Texas and nor account for 1 in 5 of all traffic fatalities; “In 2019 alone, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in fatalities over the previous year. Another 1,317 people were seriously injured.”
In an effort to combat the increasing statistic, TxDOT launched a “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign. The agency will be releasing PSAs, passing out reflective gear to Angelo State University, and focusing on areas with high numbers of accidents.
Department of Public Safety is also contributing to the campaign by educating the public on, and enforcing the laws that some residents may not know exist. DPS Sergeant Justin Baker says, “It’s actually against the law to walk facing traffic, with the flow of traffic. it’s always required to walk against the flow of traffic as a pedestrian.”
