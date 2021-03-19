TxDOT drive safe campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Concho Valley C.A.R.E.S coalition, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, and the Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo teamed up to educate future generations about the negative results of tobacco use.

Tiffany S. Parker, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo says, "We're able to present this information in different formats. It's the same message but the delivery can be different and the perspective that it's coming from can vary. If we're getting the information to them repeatedly, then it sinks in."

The event included a classroom learning section and a dodgeball game to celebrate national "Kick Butts" day. The dodgeball game, joined by the San Angelo Police Department, offered a fun activity to get the kids moving during spring break.

