SAN ANGELO, Texas – On May 10th at approximately 8:40 pm Concho County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bryan St for a dog complaint.
DPS released an official statement saying, “Two deputies and an Eden city employee arrived on scene shortly after. While making contact with individuals at the residence, an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire. As a result, two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies were killed and the Eden city employee was critically wounded. The suspect was taken into custody. The Texas Rangers are investigating, and more information will be released as it becomes available.”
The Deputies whose lives were lost in the Monday night shooting were Deputy Samuel Leonard and Sergeant Stephen Jones – the suspect was later identified as Jeffery Nicholas.
Two Concho County Deputies killed in Eden shooting
