Two Concho County Deputies killed in Eden shooting

OZONA, Texas — Ozona is in the playoffs for the fifth straight season and they find themselves in a familiar place.

Coming off a one game bi-district round win against Hamlin 11-0, the Lions are back in the Class 2A Region I Area Round and waiting in the distance is No. 6 Albany, a powerhouse program that reached the state semifinals in 2019.

"Three rounds [regional quarterfinals] is the deepest Ozona Baseball has ever gone and our goal this year is to get past that," Ozona senior catcher Jesse Vega said. "They're a very good team and we have to be on our A-game."

Albany (18-3-1) is currently riding a 15-game winning streak and are champions of District 8-2A. They've reached at-least the regional quarterfinals every season since 2018.

"They just know how to compete," Ozona head baseball coach Luke Wyatt said. "They're going to have several pitchers that are probably the best we've seen all year. If you win that district, you have a good enough team to get to Austin. So, if we beat them, then we know we're good enough."

Ozona (13-7-1) isn't letting the outside noise affect them.

"As long as we play as a team," Ozona junior infielder Aulton Lira said. "Anybody is beatable."

The Lions will face Albany in a three-game series starting on May 13 at 6 p.m. in Hermleigh. Game two is May 14 at 4 p.m. with game three following 30 minutes after if necessary.