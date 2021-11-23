Travel picks up this holiday season

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Travel this holiday season is picking up on the roadways and at San Angelo Regional Airport with passenger air travel bookings dramatically increasing this holiday season.

San Angelo Airport Director, Jeremy Valgardson explains, “the TSA actually screened 2.2 million passengers yesterday through all of TSA nationwide which is only about a 3% reduction from pre-pandemic levels.”

According to TxDOT, AAA reported that a record number of people will also take to the streets for travel, so law enforcement is reminding travelers about safety on the roadways.

Texas Department of Public Safety’s Sergeant Justin Baker gives tips on what to do before heading out for the holidays saying, “be sure you’ve checked your vehicle before you leave, make sure that the tires are safe to be on the roadway and that we had an inspection done so that there’s no obstructions in the windows. Then carrying on to our driving behavior, we’re not going to go out there speeding we’re not gonna be driving impaired. We’re not going to be driving distracted.”