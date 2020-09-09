Tom Green Co. residents receive unsolicited voter registration applications in their mailboxes

The forms are not being sent out by the county election office

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Some Tom Green County residents are receiving blank applications for ballots by mail and voter registration applications in their mailboxes.

“They’re legitimate forms as long as they’re coming to the right place and they may not be necessary,” said Vona Hudson, Tom Green County Election Administrator.

According to Hudson, the forms are not being sent out by the county election office.

“We are not sending those out. It’s political campaigns or parties that are trying to make sure people have a form in their hand in case they need to use it,” added Hudson.

Hudson said it’s not illegal for these groups to mail the applications because voting information is a matter of public record. However, residents who do fill the forms out should make sure the forms are addressed to the county election office at 113 W. Beauregard Ave. in San Angelo, Texas.

“As long as it’s being mailed to our office. If it’s going any other way, I would be a little worried about it. If it’s coming to the early voting clerk than it’s an appropriate form,” explained Hudson.

Residents only need to register to vote once unless they move from one county to another.

To verify if you are registered to vote or if you have been processed to receive a ballot by mail you can call the election office at 325-659-6541 or visit votetexas.gov.

The deadline to register to vote is October 5 and the deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is October 23.

Early voting runs through October 13-October 30 and election day is November 3.